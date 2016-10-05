Antelope Valley campus under lockdown

By Annie Russell

Features Editor

Antelope Valley College campus in Lancaster is on lockdown due to a reported shooting of a Los Angeles Sheriff’s sergeant near the school on the 3200 block of West Avenue.

Students took to social media around noon reporting that they heard gun shoots and immediately after the campus went on lockdown.

CSU Bakersfield students received emails warning them of the incident.

According to KTLA, the suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The gunman is said to apparently be in an apartment complex and is unknown whether the suspect is alone.

Students are warned to avoid the area due to heavy law enforcement presence.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department stated that there is currently no information on why the shooting took place or the conditions of the officers.

The department has apprehended a suspect but no word on if it is the shooter.

Activities on the Antelope Valley Campus have been canceled for the day.

According to the CSUB alert, classes will resume tomorrow at regular time.

New updates:

At 3:30 p.m., the shelter in place has been lifted. Law enforcement presence is still on the northside of campus.

Today’s Antelope Valley College classes are still canceled.

At 4:20 p.m., L.A. Sheriff’s sergeant Steve Owen died in Antelope Valley Hospital due to gunshot wounds.