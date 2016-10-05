Bakersfield Business Conference returns to CSUB

By Zachary Fennell

Reporter

Over the past number of weeks, tents have been sprouting up behind the new residential dorms like wildfire hailing the arrival of the 2016 Bakersfield Business Conference.

CSU Bakersfield will be hosting the event Saturday, Oct. 8 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The conference will accommodate around 40 speakers and around 16 of which will be former Olympians.

Conference Communications Director Brandon Martin said that Ben Carson, Governor Rick Perry and Magic Johnson would be making appearances and speak.

While smaller than past conferences, there is expected to be around 6,000 people attending this year.

Though the conference itself is not affiliated with either political party, speakers from both sides of the spectrum are expected to be there.

The conference will be hosting what they call “no holds barred” debates, so attendees will be able to hear what each party has to say.

Debates and speeches aren’t the only attractions the conference will have to offer.

Various tents will be holding food, ice cream, live music, a farmer’s market, a sports tent which will have bleachers, huge TV’s playing sports, an area where attendees can meet the Olympians and a carousel.

As of Sept. 23, Residence Way is closed at Don Hart East and Lot L in front of Student Housing East, as well as a section of Lot J and will remain so for the duration of the conference.

UPD advises students to park on the south end of campus in Lot I.

Signage will be placed to enforce these closures.

To UPD’s knowledge, they are not working injunction with any other jurisdictions on security.

The Bakersfield Business Conference organizers are arranging, managing, hiring and funding any other security and paid staff.

Typically, any outside organizations pay for the space utilization of CSUB grounds, and it is believed to be the same case for the conference.

General admission tickets are still on sale and can be purchased for $295 through the website.

However, even though it is being held on their campus, there is no discount for CSUB students.

In the past, a video feed of the conference was displayed on campus, and the students were able to watch a live broadcast of the speakers and debates free of charge, but it was reported that not many students were attending, so it was discontinued.

For a full list of guest speakers and events visit their website at bakersfieldbusinessconference.com.