Making Mixes with Klayton and Rene

A Music Interview
Klayton Marchant (right) and Rene Gonzalez (left) listen to music they just made. Picture taken by Cristian Macias on September 17, 2016.
by September 30, 2016

Hello and welcome to this week’s Runnercast here on Runner Radio. I’m your host Cristian Macias.
This week’s episode features an interview with two local music producers, Rene Gonzalez and Klayton Marchant on what it’s like making music.

 

 

Klayton and Rene have recently joined forces on a project entitled, “klay x rene,” and have begun creating and engineering music and mixes together.
Klayton and Rene have provided The Runner with an exclusive mix that is linked in the description of this episode and I encourage everyone to check it out. As a warning, some of the lyrics in the mix use strong language.
Now, without further adieu, sit back, relax, and enjoy this week’s episode of runner cast entitled, “Making Mixes with Klayton and Rene.”

 

 

Klayton on Twitter: twitter.com/ronthetrap

Rene on Twitter:twitter.com/rene000001

by Managing Editor - Sep 30, 2016

by Syleena Perez - Sep 30, 2016
