New changes coming to graduation ceremonies

By Javier Valdes

Editor-in-Chief

CSU Bakersfield’s administrative cabinet is currently exploring different graduation ceremony options that would not only change the location of commencement, but also the structure of the event as a whole.

ASI Executive Vice President Alana Lim recently attended the Academic Support and Student Services Committee where changes to the commencement ceremony were discussed.

“Due to increased (commencement) attendance and also an increase in amount of students that are graduating from CSUB, we’ve outgrown the venue that we have previously used,” said Lim to the ASI board during Friday’s meeting.

The new location that is currently being explored is the grass area east of Alumni Park, next to parking Lot M.

Academic Support and Student Services Committee Chair Janet Millar said that the administrative cabinet is seeking to eliminate the need for tickets for future graduation ceremonies, and that in order for that to happen a new commencement location would be needed.

Once the changes go through, it is expected that students will no longer be limited on the amount of people they can invite to their graduation ceremony.

Lim reported to the board that there are currently two options being explored.

Option A would be an all-school graduation where each of the four schools will hold their graduations all at once, schools would be called by name and students would stand up when called, this option would eliminate the individual handing out of diplomas. The ceremony would then be followed by a reception where CSUB President Horace Mitchell and his cabinet, along with faculty would greet students and be available for pictures. The hooding ceremony for graduate students would then follow the undergraduate ceremony reception.

Option B would consist of three ceremonies, two undergraduate and one graduate. The two undergraduate ceremonies would be divided, each hosting two schools. This ceremony would actually have students walk the stage and have their names individually called out. Each ceremony would then be followed by a brief reception. All three commencements would be held the same day.

Millar said that the cabinet is discussing having a stage that would rest on Lot M and chairs that would be set up across the lawn.

Currently the options are still being explored, there has been no definite agreement made but Millar said that she anticipates the decision to be made soon since the ceremony planning is expected to begin in the following months.

“It won’t be the same, it will be different,” said Millar.

Lim asked the board to really think about the change, as this is a decision that will be affecting the future graduating students.

New Business

ASI approved $3,000 for Club Anchor. The club, along with Services for Students with Disabilities, will host an event in the Dore Theatre where “Breaking Bad” actor RJ Mitte will talk about overcoming adversity and about the representation of margenilized groups in mass media and pop culture.

The $3,000 will help cover part of the $15,000 speaking fee.

Club Anchor is working with other departments on campus and partnering with Bakersfield College and Taft College in terms of advertising.

The event will be held on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

The board also approved $1,165 for the Sociology Club for promotional materials for their upcoming event It takes a village: Improving community relations with law enforcement.

Materials include tshirts for volunteers and attendees.

The event will address issues that have been happening in Kern County with law enforcement.

The documentary “The Counted” will be played for attendees and will follow up with a panel discussion.

The event will be open to all students and community and will be held in the Student Union Multipurpose Room on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.