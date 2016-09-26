John Quiñones, host of “What would you do? ” visits CSUB

John Quinones shared clips from ABC’s “What Would You Do? To complement his lecture on morality in the United States at the Kegley Institute of Ethics fall event in the Dore theater on Thursday, Sept. 22 . By Ben Patton/ The Runner
September 26, 2016
Jonathan Wells - Sep 25, 2016
