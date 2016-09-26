Roadrunners dominate over Grand Canyon in WAC opener

By Peter Castillo

Reporter

The CSU Bakersfield volleyball team opened its Western Athletic Conference schedule with a resounding win in straight sets over Grand Canyon University Friday night at the Icardo Center.

The Roadrunners (4-10) made quick work of GCU. The match was completed in just one hour and 24 minutes.

The first set was tied at 11 until CSUB went on a run and took control. They won the set 25-18 on the strength of some solid teamwork.

“The things we’ve worked on was a lot of eye contact and talking to one another. I think that helped up as team to play together,” said senior outside hitter Carol Grasso.

The Roadrunners jumped out to a hot start in the second set. They led 12-4 at one point and eventually led 24-15.

Grasso, in particular, was on fire in the second set. She collected six kills in the set. Her 13 kills in the match tied a team high with redshirt-freshman middle hitter Marina Sanches. Grasso also added seven digs.

However, GCU trimmed the lead to 24-20 and forced CSUB to take a timeout. The Roadrunners won the ensuing point to finish off the set and take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

After the break, GCU got off to a quick 5-2 lead but the Roadrunners stormed back. They were firing on all cylinders and took a 20-12 lead when GCU was forced to take a timeout.

Junior setter Fabiana Andrade totaled all four of her aces during this run, including three straight at one point. She also finished the night with 17 assists.

CSUB eventually won the set, 25-16, to ensure the victory and swept the match, 3-0.

“They did a good job on the little things we were working on. They were patient and able to place the ball where we wanted to,” said Director of Volleyball, Giovana Melo, who was very pleased with her team’s effort.

Up next for the Roadrunners is a crucial matchup with New Mexico State University on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7pm at the Icardo Center.

“I feel that this game is making us want to work harder and it felt great tonight. I think we’re gonna kill it against New Mexico State,” said Sanches after Friday night’s win.

This is the first matchup between the two teams since New Mexico State eliminated CSUB in the WAC Tournament last season.