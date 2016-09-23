Runner Nights

Runner Nights makes a return to CSUB. This time students, faculty, and staff enjoyed the carnival themed celebration. Reporter Maria Rodriguez talked to students at CSU Bakersfield.
by September 23, 2016
by Jonathan Wells - Sep 23, 2016

by Javier Valdes - Sep 25, 2016
