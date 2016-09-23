About The Runner
Meet the Staff
Awards
Advertise
Todays Date
September 26
Features
Kern County Fair celebrates 100 years
September 20, 2016
Arts & Entertainment
Runner Nights shatters record
September 20, 2016
Soccer
CSUB drops fifth straight game
September 16, 2016
Baseball
Blaze fizzles out
September 13, 2016
Soccer
Slow start plagues Roadrunners at home
September 10, 2016
☰ Menu
News
Features
Opinion
Sports
Photography
Video
Runner Radio
Comics
Contest Sponsors
Runner Nights
Runner Nights makes a return to CSUB. This time students, faculty, and staff enjoyed the carnival themed celebration. Reporter Maria Rodriguez talked to students at CSU Bakersfield.
by
Jonathan Wells
September 23, 2016
Tags
runner video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE
OLDER ARTICLE
Inicio del Mes de La Herencia Espana en CSUB
by
Jonathan Wells
-
Sep 23, 2016
NEXT ARTICLE
Roadrunners dominate over Grand Canyon in WAC opener
by
Javier Valdes
-
Sep 25, 2016
Jonathan Wells
No Comment
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Name
*
Email
*
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
RELATED BY
TAGS
CATEGORY
AUTHOR
2nd Annual CSUB POW WOW
...
Read More
Posted 18 hours ago
Inicio del Mes de La Herencia Espana en CSUB
...
Read More
Posted 4 days ago
Hispanic Heritage Month kick-off
...
Read More
Posted 2 weeks ago
Coffee with a Cop
...
Read More
Posted 3 weeks ago
2nd Annual CSUB POW WOW
...
Read More
Posted 18 hours ago
Inicio del Mes de La Herencia Espana en CSUB
...
Read More
Posted 4 days ago
Hispanic Heritage Month kick-off
...
Read More
Posted 2 weeks ago
Coffee with a Cop
...
Read More
Posted 3 weeks ago
2nd Annual CSUB POW WOW
...
Read More
Posted 18 hours ago
Inicio del Mes de La Herencia Espana en CSUB
...
Read More
Posted 4 days ago
Hispanic Heritage Month kick-off
...
Read More
Posted 2 weeks ago
Coffee with a Cop
...
Read More
Posted 3 weeks ago
Upcoming Events
Sep
26
Mon
4:00 pm
Bakersfield Fan Forum Presents K...
@ Todd Madigan Gallery
Bakersfield Fan Forum Presents K...
@ Todd Madigan Gallery
Sep 26 @ 4:00 pm
6:00 pm
Suicide Prevention Talk
@ Dore Theater
Suicide Prevention Talk
@ Dore Theater
Sep 26 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Sep
27
Tue
6:00 pm
Candlelight Event for Suicide Aw...
@ Student Union Patio
Candlelight Event for Suicide Aw...
@ Student Union Patio
Sep 27 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
6:00 pm
Walter Stiern Library Presents M...
@ Dezember Reading Room
Walter Stiern Library Presents M...
@ Dezember Reading Room
Sep 27 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Sep
28
Wed
12:00 pm
Resume Development CECE Workshop
@ DDH Room 106E
Resume Development CECE Workshop
@ DDH Room 106E
Sep 28 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Sep
29
Thu
12:00 pm
Brown Bag Discussion
@ Stockdale Room
Brown Bag Discussion
@ Stockdale Room
Sep 29 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
7:00 pm
Volleyball vs. NM State
@ Icardo Center
Volleyball vs. NM State
@ Icardo Center
Sep 29 @ 7:00 pm
Sep
30
Fri
7:30 pm
Piano Recital: Ian Gindes
@ Dore Theater
Piano Recital: Ian Gindes
@ Dore Theater
Sep 30 @ 7:30 pm
View Calendar
Add
Add to Timely Calendar
Add to Google
Add to Outlook
Add to Apple Calendar
Add to other calendar
Export to XML
Advertisement
This Week’s Issue