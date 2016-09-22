CSUB wins behind five points from Delgado

By Peter Castillo

Reporter

Sophomore midfielder Sabrina Delgado put on a show as she had a hand on every goal as CSU Bakersfield beat the University of Idaho by of 3-2 on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Main Soccer Field.

Delgado scored two goals, including a penalty shot in the first half and assited on the final goal.

She matched her career best for goals in one game and finished with five points in the game.

She earned Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors.

It was the second time this season she earned the honor.

“My first goal was just a reaction, I just turned and shot. The penalty kick, I really focused on trying to get it to the corner,” said Delgado

The Roadrunners (3-6-1) jumped out to a fast start thanks to Delgado who netted the first goal of the afternoon in the third minute.

She scored off of a rebound from a shot by freshman forward Darian Gambetta. Gambetta was credited with an assist on the play.

The Roadrunners controlled the match for much of the first half. The ball always seemed to be on Idaho’s side of the field.

In the 41st minute, redshirt-sophomore forward Aminah Settles was taken down inside the box.

The play resulted in a yellow card for the goalkeeper for Idaho and a penalty kick for the Roadrunners.

Delgado was selected to take the kick and drilled another goal to put the Roadrunners up 2-0.

Despite leading at the half and outplaying Idaho, CSUB lost all of its momentum in the second half.

Idaho knotted the game up at two after a sequence that saw them score twice in a 37-second span.

“I felt we controlled the momentum in the first half and unfortunately we let it slip, but it takes character to get back up and we showed that. So I was really pleased with them,” said CSUB coach Gary Curneen following Sunday’s win.

The second half went back and forth, but neither team scored again until late in the second half.

With just under five minutes remaining, CSUB was rewarded with a free kick on Idaho’s side of the field, and Delgado came to the rescue again.

Delgado placed a pass in the center of the box.

Redshirt-sophomore midfielder Alexa Orrante was on the receiving end and headed the ball for the game-winning goal.

“When I scored the winning shot, I was like ‘Wow! We just won with like 4 or 5 minutes left.’ We’ve been losing lately so it felt good to finally get a win,” said Orrante after scoring the go-ahead goal.

It was Orrante’s third goal of the season.

Delgado earned the assist, which was her first on the season.

The Roadrunners are scheduled to play at Grand Canyon University in a WAC game Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.