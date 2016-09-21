Roadrunners snap losing streak

By Joe Macias

Senior Writer

The CSU Bakersfield men’s soccer team snapped its five-game skid thanks to a late goal from redshirt-junior forward Julian Zamora.

The game was all tied, but at the 71st minute, Zamora scored the game-winning goal as CSUB (2-5) beat Loyola Marymount University 2-1 Sunday, Sept. 18.

LMU pressed and had a chance to tie the match in the final minute. The Lions put the ball towards the CSUB goal but was deflected out by a CSUB player.

LMU had one last chance as it earned a corner kick with 34 seconds to go, but the shot went wide and CSUB broke its losing streak.

“It was a great response from the whole team in the second half,” said CSUB coach Richie Grant to gorunners.com.

On Sept. 15, UC Davis’ junior defender Kyle Higgins scored the game-winning goal at the 71:41 mark to give Aggies a 3-2 win over the Roadrunners on Thursday night at the Main Soccer Field.

“I thought our lads did really good tonight,” said CSUB head coach Richie Grant. “I’m extremely disappointed with the officiating on the third goal.

“We think that our lad was completely fouled. He was carried off the field. That was a tough one because the goal came from that.”

CSUB sophomore midfielder Jacob Alatorre was taken down by Higgins before the goal and stayed down on the ground.

CSUB trainers came out to tend to Alatorre, who had to be carried off after the goal was scored by Higgins.

Grant came out on the field as well and argued with the referee that a foul should have been called which would have prevented a UC Davis third goal from being scored.

It did not stop there as after the game Grant continued to argue and question the referee about his calls during the match and had to be pulled back by some of the other CSUB coaching staff.

CSUB strong after the first half and had opportunities to take the lead but couldn’t convert its chances.

“I thought our team did excellent,” said CSUB senior forward Hugo Vinales. “Just a little unlucky. That’s how our season has been so far. It’s been a little unlucky and little details we have to work on.”

CSUB is scheduled to host CSU Northridge Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Main Soccer Field at 7 p.m.