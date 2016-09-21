Final goodbyes for Bakersfield Blaze

By Esteban Ramirez

Managing Editor

As the final pitch was hit into the night sky for a routine pop-up for the Visalia Rawhide, the fans of the Bakersfield Blaze were filled with gratification and sadness.

For the past 75 years, fans in Bakersfield enjoyed Minor League Baseball, but it ended Monday, Sept. 12 when the Blaze fell to the Rawhide, 6-3.

The Blaze are now headed to the East Coast to join the eight-team Carolina League.

“I loved bringing my kids and it’s something to share with them, and now I know that it is not available for us and makes me a little sad,” said Jim Stevens, 40, who has been going to Blaze games for the past 10 years.

It was the end of an era.

Fans at the ballpark chanted, “one more game, one more game” but fans were denied.

For weeks, Blaze fans knew that the move was coming.

However, the moment the final out was called was still sentimental for those in the crowd.

“It’s emotional,” said Sean Johnson, 45, who has been coming to Blaze games for the past 28 years. “I’ll probably shed tears when I get home.”

The move wasn’t a surprise to most people because of how Sam Lynn Ballpark had fallen far below the standard for Minor League Baseball.

Sam Lynn was smaller compared to other ballparks and was still built on the wrong side causing batters to have to stare into the sun when it was setting.

Still, for many people in Bakersfield, going to Blaze games had become tradition and something they will miss dearly.

“It’s a very avid fan base,” said Stevens. “We would just need a better facility. If we can get the AAA Dodgers team here, I’m sure it would be great here.”

Though there’s talk about bringing another team to Bakersfield, it should not happen at least not now.

It will be a disservice to any minor league team to have them play at Sam Lynn. It will also be a disservice to the loyal fans to bring another team and have that team taken away as well because of an underwhelming ballpark. I’m not saying it wouldn’t be great to have another team, that would be awesome and more than welcomed.

But there needs to be a better ballpark to show Minor League Baseball games.

“I love Sam Lynn and I love the history here… but if we are going to get a new team, I want a bulldozer to come and trash this place or keep it for high school or something,” said Damon Ford, 39. “Build [a new stadium] over in the west side. We won’t get baseball without a new stadium.”

Ford has been going to games for the past 3 1/2 years.

Johnson said it is not the fault of the front office.

“I blame the city, the county and local Dodgers’ fans,” Johnson said.

However, Johnson had plenty of good memories in that ballpark, whether it was this final game or seeing players such as MLB Hall of Famers Mike Piazza or even Ken Griffey, Jr.

“I saw a future hall of famer [Griffey, Jr.] here, wearing ironically enough the uniform of a Seattle Mariners’ minor league team, and we end it all here as an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. It’s kind of like it has come full circle.”

This may be considered the end of Minor League Baseball in Bakersfield, at least for the time-being, but the memories for the staff and fans will never end.

“[The Blaze] were good family entertainment, decent quality of baseball and our piece of the grand, old game here in Bakersfield,” said Johnson.

While Sam Lynn will no longer showcase the Blaze, Hardt Field at CSU Bakersfield still offers America’s pasttime for baseball fans.