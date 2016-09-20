Kern County Fair celebrates 100 years

By Annie Russell

Features Editor

CSU Bakersfield students had the opportunity to jumpstart their fair experience with CSUB’s Runner Nights hosted on Sept.16.

The fair experience is far from over, the annual Kern County Fair is just right around the corner celebrating it’s 100th anniversary with the public starting today to Oct. 2.

Comfortable shoes are recommended, there will be many activities throughout the days to keep the public on their feet with many options such as, deep fried food stands, carnival games, carnival rides, cooking contests, rodeo activities, exhibits, concerts and livestock showings.

This year in attendance at the Kern County Fair will be big artist like R&B group Boyz II Men, rock band Hinder and country singers Kellie Pickler and Clay Walker.

Fireworks will be set off after every concert this season.

“I like the atmosphere and everything. It’s cool,” said junior kinesiology major Khalil Reed. However, Reed said it wasn’t much fun unless he was going with friends. “If I don’t get invited I don’t go.”

Unlike Runner Nights, the Kern County Fair isn’t free unless you are under the age of five or active or retired military.

Tickets for children ages 6-12 will cost $5, tickets for seniors age 62 and up will cost $9 and tickets for adults is set up to $10.

In addition, parking is $8 per car and wristbands for carnival rides are $30 each.

Houchin Community Blood Bank recently started off their annual Fair Wristband Drive with the theme this year being “Giving Blood is the Fairest Thing to Do.” Donors were given a chance to win carnival wristbands, as well as adult admission tickets.

Donors who win the prize will be required to pick up their prizes today.

Students stressed from their job, homework or life in general can enjoy themselves at the fair which offers a sociable atmosphere, activities, and the smell of funnel cakes, corn dogs and fried gourmet desserts.

“Everyone goes there for junk food,” said senior English major Roberto Banda who is still deciding on whether to go. “I hear it’s really fun.”

Monday through Thursday the fair will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday Sept. 23, the gates will open at 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The following Friday Sept. 30 the gates open at 3 p.m. and will close at 11 p.m.

During the weekend the fair will open at noon and will close at 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 p.m. on Sunday.