CSUB drops fifth straight game

By Joe Macias

Senior Writer

The CSU Bakersfield men’s soccer team let another game slip away as UC Davis junior defender Kyle Higgins scored the game-winning goal at the 71:41 mark to give Aggies a 3-2 win over the Roadrunners on Thursday night at the Main Soccer Field.

It was the fifth straight loss for CSUB.

“I thought our lads did really good tonight,” said CSUB head coach Richie Grant. “I’m extremely disappointed with the officiating on the third goal. We think that our lad was completely fouled. He was carried off the field. That was a tough one because the goal came from that.”

CSUB sophomore midfielder Jacob Alatorre was taken down by Higgins before the goal and stayed down on the ground.

CSUB trainers came out to tend to Alatorre, who had to be carried off after the goal was scored by Higgins.

Grant came out on the field as well and argued with the referee that a foul should have been called which would have prevented a UC Davis third goal from being scored.

It did not stop there as after the game Grant continued to argue and question the referee about his calls during the match and had to be pulled back by some of the other CSUB coaching staff.

CSUB (1-5) came out with some fire after the first half and had opportunities to take the lead but couldn’t convert its chances.

“I thought our team did excellent,” said CSUB senior forward Hugo Vinales. “Just a little unlucky. That’s how our season has been so far. It’s been a little unlucky and little details we have to work on.”

Vinales finished the game with two goals. The first goal coming at the 23:19 mark from a cross inside the box by redshirt-junior Julian Zamora that Vinales tapped in.

“Some calls don’t go for us every game so we just have to work hard as a team,” said Zamora. “We got to get out of this slump.”

UC Davis’ (2-2-2) second goal was scored at the 33:44 mark from a free kick about 28 yards out taken by junior midfield Noah Wilson.

Wilson was able to get the ball over the CSUB wall of players and dip the ball past CSUB senior goalkeeper Nicolas Clever.

Vinales second goal came in the 37:30 mark as he gathered the ball inside the box and shot it across UC Davis redshirt-senior goalkeeper Armando Quezada to tie the game up at 2-2.

CSUB will look to end its winning drought against Loyola Marymount University on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Los Angeles.