Where Were You? Remembering 9/11

A Retrospective
A mock up design for Runner Cast, episode, "Where Were You? Remembering 9/11." Design created by Cristian Macias on September 14th, 2016.
by September 14, 2016

Hello and welcome to Runner Cast.

This episode is a remembrance to all those who lost their lives on the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 in a special 15th anniversary retrospective entitled, “Where Were You? Remembering 9/11.”

We discuss where we were when the attacks began that early September morning and how the world has changed since the attacks.

To all those affected by the attacks, we offer our deepest condolences. We will never forget. Thank you.

Recorded on: Monday September 12, 2016.

Host:
Cristian Macias
Podcast Editor

Guests:
Chris Mateo
Senior Staff Writer

Esteban Ramirez
Managing Editor

Annie Russell
Features Editor

