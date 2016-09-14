SHRM host guest lecturer

Retired businessman Jerry Matthews gave a lecture focusing on business practices in the business development center at CSU Bakersfield on Sept. 13.

The Society of Human Resource Management’s hosted Matthews at Tuesday’s event where he spoke on different practices and exposed attendees to ways one should think in an administrative environment.

Matthews, retired southern California operations regional vice president of the Frito Lay company addressed attending students and faculty on the kinds of mindsets one should or should not have when looking to enter administrative careers.

“There were a lot of people who helped me along the way, so if there’s an opportunity to share some of my experiences with people who are at an early stage in their career, I am happy for that opportunity,” said Matthews.

Matthews discussed his extensive background and career with the Frito Lay corporation by providing tips on how to lead people in a business environment and what business owners should take into consideration when staffing a workplace.

Students and faculty alike attended the lecture and each had their own reasons for doing so.

“There were a lot of life lessons one could apply for anyone who just wants to learn,” said senior human resources major Michael Gaytan, 26.

SHRM often invites guest speakers to address the students and talk about their experiences, senior business major Jessica Salinas has attended some of the previous events.

“They teach us more about their actual life rather than us just listening to it,” said Salinas.

This event and events like them are available to students from all parts of campus.

The events are not just for human resources majors, Salinas suggest all CSUB students to attend these lectures.

Matthews also left the lecture by giving students and faculty a few words of wisdom and phrases to live by:

“Good performance yields good outcomes. Poor performance yields poorer outcomes.”

“Put your staff first, customers second, and shareholders third.”

“The cost of hiring a bad candidate is tenfold the cost of missing a good one.”