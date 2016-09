Hello and welcome to this week’s episode of Runner Cast here on Runner Radio at CSUB. I’m your host, Cristian Macias.

This week’s episode is an interview with local Bakersfield artist Brandon Guerrero, working on his new, prospective solo project.

Without further adieu, sit back, relax, and enjoy this week’s episode of Runner Cast.

Link to Brandon’s YouTube Video “We Were Soldiers – First Battle Scene”