Slow start plagues Roadrunners at home

By Peter Castillo

Reporter

It was déjà vu all over again for the CSU Bakersfield women’s soccer team as it fell behind early in the match and wasn’t able to mount a comeback in a 3-1 loss Friday against Eastern Washington University.

CSUB (2-4-1) was coming off of a 4-0 loss at Campbell University in which they trailed early on and were forced to play catch-up the rest of the way.

Friday night’s loss was very similar.

EWU scored its first goal of the match due to a defensive breakdown during the second minute of the match. They scored again in the sixth minute off of a corner kick.

Despite the early deficit, the Roadrunners weathered the storm and fought hard to gain some momentum late in the first half.

This momentum carried over into the second half as well.

Early in the second half, sophomore midfielder Sabrina Delgado scored CSUB’s first and only goal of the match at the 48-minute mark.

It was her third goal of the season. The goal was assisted by freshman forward Darian Gambetta.

“The goal felt really good, I was really happy to get another one in the back of the net,” said Delgado. “It was perfect positioning and perfect timing.”

This momentum that the Roadrunners had was short-lived as EWU scored its third goal of the match less than a minute later.

CSUB coach Gary Curneen liked the way his team fought to gain momentum but added that they need to fight harder to keep it.

“You have to fight for momentum; you have to compete for it, and I don’t think we fought hard enough to keep the momentum. We took the foot off the gas pedal.” Curneen said.

Friday night was also the first career start for freshman goalkeeper Jordan Bertram. Bertram started the game off rocky but recovered as the match went on.

“Of course there was some nerves, and I came out a little shaky,” Bertram said. “But after I made some good saves I gained some confidence. So, overall, I think this is a good start for me.”

Bertram, a Washington native, recorded seven saves.

EWU now leads the all-time series against CSUB 3-2-2 after Friday night’s victory.

Up next for the Roadrunners is a trip to Cal Poly at San Luis Obispo, Calif. Sunday, Sept. 11 at noon.