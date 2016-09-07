Flemion sets her way to top in final season

By Peter Castillo

Reporter

Despite not being an elite level prospect out of high school, redshirt-senior volleyball player Sophie Flemion has risen to become one of the most versatile players the program has seen, through her resiliency, skill and passion for the sport.

This passion and skill that Flemion has for volleyball is something that came almost immediately after she was introduced to the game.

Her first encounter with the sport was at a youth camp in her hometown when she was in the fourth grade. Her father also played a huge role in Flemion’s love for the game.

“My dad took me to my first camp in fourth grade and signed me up for club volleyball. I fell in love with it immediately,” said Flemion.

Flemion, a native of San Simeon, Calif., and Coast Union High School alum was not offered a scholarship upon graduating. A last-minute process and visit ultimately led her to CSUB, where she had to make the team as a walk-on.

At 5 feet 7 inches, Flemion is somewhat undersized for a collegiate volleyball player. She makes up for it with her resiliency, hard work, tenacity and positivity she brings to her team. Also, according to head coach Giovana Melo, she has the highest vertical leap on the entire team.

“She plays with so much passion,” said Melo. “She is a joy to have on the team, and she is the kind of person that you can’t say anything bad about either. We have asked her to fill numerous roles throughout her time here, and she has handled them all so well.”

Flemion, a physical education and kinesiology major, also sat out her sophomore season as a redshirt. A mutual decision between herself and her coaches was the reason Flemion was redshirted. It was not injury-related.

Flemion has already graduated, earning her degree last spring in physical education. She is currently working on earning her teaching credential. She is playing out the final year of her eligibility this season.

An upbeat nature and positive attitude have allowed Flemion to take everything that the game of volleyball has thrown at her in stride. Fellow senior and middle blocker Sydney Haynes gushed about her teammates’ resiliency and happiness that she brings to the team.

“I’ve learned so much from Sophie over these past few years,” said Haynes. “Even with everything that she’s gone through, she brings so much positivity and happiness to this team. She’s also one of the most reliable people I know.”

Flemion and Haynes are also the only two members of the team that remains from the 2014 team that won the Western Athletic Conference Tournament and reached the NCAA tournament.

This season, Flemion will be faced with a new challenge as well. She has made the switch from libero, which is a defensive specialist position, to the team’s new setter.

The role of being the vocal leader of the team isn’t something Flemion necessarily shies away from, but she would rather let another teammate handle it.

Like Haynes for example.

Flemion instead chooses to lead by example.

Her stellar play alone is enough to set the tone for her teammates.

Flemion said she feels some additional urgency to win their conference this season due to it being her final season.

“I love the way the team is coming together. We’ve been having some really good practices lately, and I’m confident in my teammates,” said Flemion.

The 2016 season began for the Roadrunners in a tournament at West Point, N.Y. CSUB dropped two out of three.

The Roadrunners played their first home game on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as they hosted Sacramento State.

They ended up losing 3-0 to the Hornets.

CSUB’s next game will be in the University of Portland North Harbor Challenge against Texas State on Friday, Sept. 9.