Runner Nights returns next week

By Mark Saso

Reporter

The CSU Bakersfield Division of Student Affairs is bringing the fair to campus in the first round of Runner Nights.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the Don Hart East Lawn.

If you enjoy the fair but not the prices to get in, Student Affairs recognizes this and is offering the event free to currently enrolled students. This event is only for CSUB students so be sure to bring a valid student ID to gain entry. Student Affairs understands that most college students do not have much money to spend.

They have organized this event to give the students something to look forward to, but will not break their bank.

“We are giving back to the students at CSUB,” said Associate Director of Campus Programming Emily Poole.

The activities and events taking place include: a super slide, mash-a-mouse, caricature drawing, food vendors, a DJ, club booths, and even a Ferris wheel.

The food vendors will be offering food items for free along with items for purchase.

There will also be various carnival-type games with prizes to win.

This is the second year Runner Nights has taken place, so Student Affairs is trying to raise the bar from last year.

They would like for more students to attend this year and have gone above and beyond to bring an authentic fair-like atmosphere to campus.

If you are unable to attend this first event, there will be three more Runner Nights events this year, two per semester.

The next event this semester will be Oct. 28 themed Haunted Vegas.

The next two will take place in the spring semester: a comedy show featuring local comedians on Feb. 10 and a concert on April 28.

As the dates get closer to the future events, more information will be given.