Your time is here

By Amie Birks

Reporter

The countdown has begun for graduating seniors at CSU Bakersfield. With only a few days left, CSUB is holding many different ceremonies to honor those of different ethnicities, cultures and departments.

The commencement ceremony for undergraduate students will be held on June 10 and 11 at 7 a.m. in the outdoor amphitheater. Students that are partaking in the commencement are required to meet at 6:15 a.m. on the Red Brick Road (west side of the Dorothy Donahue Hall, DDH), so that students can line up. It will be an exciting moment for students and some are already anticipating the celebratory event.

“I think what excites me the most is that I will get to walk with all the friends I have made at CSUB,” said graduating senior Andrea Pena.

Graduate students have a separate ceremony on Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the Icardo Center. Family and friends attending will get the opportunity to see their graduate partake in the special hooding ceremony. The hooding ceremony is when a faculty member places the doctoral hood over the graduate to signify his or her success in completing the graduate program.

Apart from the commencement ceremonies, CSUB is hosting a black graduation recognition ceremony on Saturday, June 4 at 3 p.m. in the Icardo Center. This special event honors and recognizes black students for their achievements at CSUB.

Each participating student is recognized and given a stole that represents the pride of his or her African heritage. Students that are participating in this event are also able and encouraged to participate in the commencement as well.

“What’s so special about it is that all my family is able to attend,” said graduating senior Taevi Wilson. “They don’t require any tickets, so I can invite as many people as I want to be there for my big day.”

In addition, CSUB is holding its 36th annual Chicano commencement on June 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Icardo center. The Chicano ceremony originally began as a form of protest by Latino graduating students at San Jose State University.

Students were concerned that they [Latinos] were unrepresented and were of little concern to the universities and government. Now, the event is held as a way to honor Latino students for their academic success.

The application deadline for the Chicano commencement has already been closed, however those attending should note that there are no tickets required to attend the event.

Students can expect a press release to be sent out this week or can go to www.csub.edu/commencement to find additional information regarding graduation.