6 Roadrunners earn gold in LA

By Vincent Perez

Sports Editor

Rain means very little to the CSU Bakersfield men’s and women’s track and field teams.

Four male Roadrunners and two female Roadrunners gold medaled in their events at the rainy Cal State LA Invitational that took place Friday, March 2-3.

For the men, freshman Corbin Chronister won the hammer throw, with a winning mark of 185-11, to earn his first gold medal for CSU Bakersfield. He is in the top 20 all-time CSUB list for hammer throw.

Curtis Threlkeld, won two events on Saturday. He won the 800-meter race in 1:55.80 and the 1500 (4:06.21).

Senior Alec Benavides won the javelin throw. He threw the javelin 171 feet to earn the gold.

Tim Van Horn, junior high jumper, won gold as well. Van Horn recorded a jump of 6 feet, 5.05 inches.

In the women’s events, Julianne Finch, sophomore pole vaulter, impressed again in her event. She posted a height of 11-02.25 to win first.

In the hammer throw, Micaiah Lugo won gold by an impressive throw of 156 feet.

The Roadrunner women finished second in the 4×400 relay race and the men finished third.

Despite two gold medal wins, the women Roadrunners struggled in the Cal State LA Invitational.

“It was a good meet for the men’s team despite the cool and rainy weather,” said Marcia Mansur-Wentworth, Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, from gorunners.com.

“The women struggled a bit, but I’m confident they’ll bounce back.”

The Roadrunners compete next March 10 in the Oxy Distance Carnival in Los Angeles, California, this Saturday, March 10.

Then, the CSUB teams will travel to Sacramento, California for the Hornet Invitational Friday, March 16-17.